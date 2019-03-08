Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobbie Baldwin. View Sign

Bobbie Blanton Baldwin GASTONIA - On Friday, March 1, 2019, Bobbie went home to be with the Lord and her dear loved ones who preceded her. Bobbie was born in Caroleen, NC. At the age of two her family moved to Atlanta where she lived until 1958, when she moved with her husband and children (Steve and Lynne) to Charlotte, NC. Her husband Ed died in March 2014 and Bobbie moved several months later to Gastonia, NC to be nearer to her daughter, Lynne Hathcock. Bobbie lived a life dedicated to the Lord and spreading the Good News. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11:00 am at the First Presbyterian Church of Gastonia. Her family will receive friends prior to the service at 10:00 am in the church gallery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to FPC of Gastonia Missions Ministry, 1621 East Garrison Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28054; or Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 8, 2019

