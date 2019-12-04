Lifetime Charlotte resident, Bobbie Edward Hagler, 85, passed away, as he referred to as "his Glory Day", Monday morning December 2, 2019.
Born in Charlotte, NC on November 27, 1934, he is the son of the late James Andrew Hagler and Caddie Starnes Hagler and attended Central High School.
A veteran serving with the US Army in Korea and Germany, Bobbie was a long-time and active member of Northside Baptist Church where at one time he drove the church bus, served with Widows Care, enjoyed visiting shut-ins and was involved with the Jolly 60's.
He had been employed at Union Carbide and later retired from Southeastern Metal Products.
His first wife, Betty Ruth Hagler, preceded him in death as well as 11 siblings.
Survivors include his second wife, Ruby; three daughters, Elaine Merida, Donna Wooten and Patricia Geary and her husband, Robert; a son, Gregory Hagler; eight grandchildren, Garrett, Alyssa, Eric, Tony, Marie, Joshua, Jacob and Jeremy; 11great-grandchildren, Caleb, Sophia, David Cole, Grayson, Kaitlyn, Angel, Ryleigh, Sebastian, Isabella, Julian and Dawsyn; a brother, Tommy Hagler and his wife, Joyce and a step-son, Richard Owen and his wife, Cathy.
Funeral services, with Rev. Ed Smith officiating, are planned for 2 PM Thursday December 5, 2019 at McEwen Derita Chapel, 6300 Mallard Creek Rd., Charlotte, NC 28262 where friends may visit from noon to 2 PM. Burial will follow in Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 4, 2019