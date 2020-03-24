Mrs. Bobbie Jean Aiken, 72, of Charlotte passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Autumn Care Cornelius, NC. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Long & Son Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will begin at 10:30 am and the service will follow at 11:30 am. Entombment will take place in the Forest Lawn Cemetery West . In lieu flowers memorials may be made to the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church 3001 Beatties Ford Rd. Charlotte, NC 28216 and to the Metrolina Association for the Blind 704 Louise Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204. Due to the National Health Crisis COVID-19 epidemic, we the staff of Long & Son will follow the procedures from the Federal Government as Directed.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 24, 2020