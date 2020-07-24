1/
Bobbie Parker Monteith
1931 - 2020
Bobbie Parker Monteith, 87, of Charlotte, NC, passed away peacefully at the Hospice House in Monroe, NC, on July 20. Bobbie was born in Charlotte to the late W.R. Parker and Maggie Lee Parker. She was preceded in death by her son, Charles Monteith, Jr., and husband Charles Monteith, Sr., her parents, and one brother and one sister. She and her husband, Charlie, owned and operated Monteith's Steak House in Charlotte for over 20 years. Many wonderful memories were made at the Steak House with wonderful customers and employees. Bobbie leaves behind a daughter, Beverly Monteith Daniels, two grandsons Chuck Armeen (Emilee), Patrick Armeen, (Mary Catherine) and a grandson, Aiden, and many nieces and nephews. Due to the current situation, the burial will be private. McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Monteith

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe
204 South Main Street
Monroe, NC 281125543
7042893173
Memories & Condolences
July 24, 2020
Lot's of fond memories of my aunt, Bobbie. She was a beautiful lady who was soft spoken and so kind to me. Prayers for Beverly and her family!
Debbie Stringfellow Smith
Family
July 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Sherry Vermillion
Family
July 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Marvin E Elwood
Friend
