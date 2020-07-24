Bobbie Parker Monteith, 87, of Charlotte, NC, passed away peacefully at the Hospice House in Monroe, NC, on July 20. Bobbie was born in Charlotte to the late W.R. Parker and Maggie Lee Parker. She was preceded in death by her son, Charles Monteith, Jr., and husband Charles Monteith, Sr., her parents, and one brother and one sister. She and her husband, Charlie, owned and operated Monteith's Steak House in Charlotte for over 20 years. Many wonderful memories were made at the Steak House with wonderful customers and employees. Bobbie leaves behind a daughter, Beverly Monteith Daniels, two grandsons Chuck Armeen (Emilee), Patrick Armeen, (Mary Catherine) and a grandson, Aiden, and many nieces and nephews. Due to the current situation, the burial will be private. McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Monteith



