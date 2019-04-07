Bobbie Janet Hunter Poplin, 77 passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019.
The family will receive friends Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Gordon Funeral Service & Crematory, 1904 Lancaster Ave, Monroe, NC 28112.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm Monday, April 8, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 3816 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC 28110.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 7, 2019