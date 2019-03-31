Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobbie Small Burris. View Sign

Mrs. Bobbie Small Burris, 81, of Matthews, North Carolina, passed away March 28, 2019 in Orlando, Florida.



She was born in Loris, South Carolina on May 15, 1937. Bobbie graduated from Green Sea High School in Horry County. She was married to the late Bill Burris on December 22, 1962. They lived in Charlotte and were happily married until his death in 1989.



Bobbie was a loving and devoted grandmother, mother and wife. She worked for a while in retail, but she will be remembered as an amazing homemaker, an immensely talented decorator and an artistic crafter. Her children and grandchildren have a lifetime of memories and homes full of her beautiful decoupage, macrame, crochet and cross stitch creations. She also made beautiful cakes with intricate decorations and an awesome broccoli casserole. She loved to nurture her four granddaughters and her beautiful plants. The girls loved and respected their Nana, but it could be argued that her plants did so even more.



She was a member of Wilson Grove Baptist Church for over fifty years. She was active with her Sunday School class and she sang in the choir. She especially enjoyed rehearsing for Christmas and Easter cantatas.



In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents Wilbur Small and Dessie Jane Collins Small of Horry County, and her 9 siblings - Alton Small, Edna Currie, Ernest Small, Furman Small, Alice Paul, Huger Small, Bernice King, Waylon Small and Neuzon Small.



She is survived by her daughter Angela Scichilone and granddaughters Monica Jolie and Ava Mia of Clermont, Florida and her son Alex Burris (Julie) and granddaughters Micah Caroline and Skyler Elisabeth of Charlotte.



Visitation will be at McEwen Funeral Home, Mint Hill from 6:00 to 8:00PM on April 5th. The service will be at Wilson Grove Baptist Church at 10:00 AM on April 6th with interment to follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Alzheimer's and Dementia Research or The - Breast Cancer Research.



