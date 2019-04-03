Bobbie Small Burris

  • "My deepest sympathy to the family. May you find comfort in..."
    - B Hall
  • "My sincere condolences to the family for the loss of your..."
    - I M
  • "I am so sorry for your lost..Please except my sincerest..."
    - Julia Vanderburg
  • "May the God of tender mercy bring you comfort during this..."
    - SA

Mrs. Bobbie Small Burris, 81, of Matthews, North Carolina, passed away March 28, 2019 in Orlando, Florida.

Visitation will be at McEwen Funeral Home, Mint Hill from 6:00 to 8:00PM on April 5th.

The service will be at Wilson Grove Baptist Church at 10:00 AM on April 6th with interment to follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel
7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road
Charlotte, NC 28227
(704) 545-4864
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 3, 2019
