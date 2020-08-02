Bobbie McCorkle Smith, 91, from Kannapolis, passed away at Levine Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville on July 31, 2020. She was born on July 27, 1929 to Joe Samuel and Mary Kirkley McCorkle. She married the love of her life, Robert Ervin Smith on September 2, 1946. They were married for 61 years until his death in September 2007. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Jean McManus.
Bobbie worked at Carolina Memorial Park for over 20 years. She was a dedicated member of Credit Professionals International and made lifelong friends in this organization. She also loved participating in the K. Lee Scott Circle at Mt Olivet United Methodist Church. However, her most important role was that of Mother, Grandmother and Caregiver. She loved with all her heart and always gave to others. She was the heart and soul of our family and we will sincerely miss her every day.
Bobbie is survived by four children, Robert Smith Jr. (Julie) of Salisbury, Butch Smith (Kay) of Kannapolis, Eric Smith (Tammy) of Concord and Mary Smith Cloninger (Kelly) of Charlotte as well as 8 grandchildren: Michelle Ours (Carlin), Robert Smith III (Michelle), Emilee Sidelinker (Adam), Kim Greene (David), Andy Smith (Wendy), Daniel Smith (Wendi), Elaina Cloninger and Leah Cloninger; two sisters, Diane Hamilton of Marshville and Martha King of Ivanhoe. She also has fourteen great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren. Special family member, Dennis Bost (Doretha).
Memorials may be sent to Mt Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mt Olivet Road, Concord, NC 28025 or Levine & Dickson Hospice House, 11900 Vanstory Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078.
A private family graveside service will be held.
Wilkinson Funeral Home is assisting the Smith family.
Online condolences may be left at www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com