Bobbie Smith Lattimore

Mrs. Bobbie Smith Lattimore, 79, of Charlotte passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019.

She is survived by her daughter, Mrs. Delores Reid-Smith; 2 son's, Mr. Tommy Smith and Mr. Jerry Lattimore; 7 grandchildren, LaKita Smith-Williams (Sebastian), LaMario Ervin (Quan), Latasha Huntley, William Reid, Jr., Shaun Huntley (Crystal), Justin Reid and Kayla Lattimore; and 14 great grandchildren.

Public viewing on Friday, December 20, 2019 at House of Rosadale Home of Funerals from 4:00pm-7:00pm. Homegoing Service will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Mayfield Memorial Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 12:00pm and the service will follow at 1:00pm. Interment will be immediately following the service at Charlotte Memorial Gardens.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 20, 2019
