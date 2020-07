Bobbie Wiles Burr, 87, of Charlotte passed away on July 20, 2020 in Greenville SC. Bobbie was born on October 15, 1932 in Union County to the late Willie and Ruby Wiles, and was a widow after 60 years of marriage to the late David Burr.Bobbie is survived by several nephews, nieces and "grands" who she loved like her own children, as well as many wonderful friends and neighbors who she considered family.A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 25th, 2 PM at Forest Lawn East Cemetery.