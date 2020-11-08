Bobby Eugene Bost
August 6, 1931 - November 4, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Bobby Eugene Bost, 89, of Charlotte, NC passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Levine & Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville.
Bobby was born August 6, 1931 in Concord, NC to the late Clyde Brown Bost and the late Nannie Belle Bost. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Helen Cochran.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Beth Holland Bost of the home; son, Scott Eugene Bost; daughter, Julie Micalizzi and husband Michael; granddaughter, Mattie Bost; sisters, June Mintz and Barbara Morton; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service, officiated by Pastor Alison Messick-Watkins will be held at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg is serving the Bost family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.hartsellfh.com