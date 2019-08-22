Mr. Bobby Glenn Caulder, 83, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at his home.
The service to celebrate his life will be at 11am Saturday, August 24, 2019 at McDonald Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will greet friends from 6pm until 8pm Friday at Carter Funeral Home in Rockingham.
Because of his love for music, as a prelude to the service of celebration, there will be a singalong of gospel music and old church hymns beginning at 10:30am and all are invited to come early to get a seat and join in the singing. He would love for you to be there because he would be singing along too.
Surviving are his wife, Linda Dawkins Caulder; his children, Glenn Caulder, Ken Caulder, and Pam Lippincott; his grandson, Michael Lippincott; his brother, Larry Caulder; Glenn and Ken's mother, with whom he remained friends, Virginia Baker; his sisters-in-law, Shirley Harward and Janie Frye; a special cousin, Myra Garrett and his nieces and nephews and their families.
