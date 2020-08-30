Bobby Glenn Lassiter, age 68, passed away on August 27, 2020. He was born on October 31, 1951 in Goldsboro, NC to the late James and Bertha Lassiter.
He enjoyed his retirement spending time at Lake Norman boating, camping, gardening, tinkering, and serving his neighbors. Bob loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, treating them to late night milkshakes and ice cream bowls. He had a rare and special companionship with the love of his life, Essie, that set an example for others that will be treasured forever.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Essie Rowell Lassiter; daughters, Lisa Kelly and husband Dan, Kristy Davis, and Barbara Welch and husband Chad; grandchildren, Bailey, McCayla and Tripp Kelly, Abby and Josie Davis, and Brayden, Sawyer and Hadley Welch; sister-in-law, Linda Aycock; Rocco and Bear.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, John Lassiter.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at First Baptist Church Indian Trail.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church Indian Trail.
Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com
