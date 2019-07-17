Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby Grayson Thompson. View Sign Service Information Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews 3700 Forest Lawn Drive Matthews , NC 28104 (704)-846-3771 Send Flowers Obituary

Bobby Grayson Thompson passed away peacefully Sunday July 14, 2019 in Union County, North Carolina. Bob was born March 4, 1932 in Greensboro, North Carolina; the second child of Mollie Elvia Shankle Thompson and Ernest Grayson Thompson.



Born during the "Great" depression, Bob's youth wasn't always easy. Mollie worked long hours in the Mills to help provide for the family, but Bob was well taken care of by his beloved older Sister Sarah. A bond developed between them that would last a lifetime. Sarah and Bob always looked after one another, including living many years as next door neighbors. As a youth, Bob spent most of his summers on the Shankle Farm and the Thompson's household in Cottonville, NC including the Thompson's Cottonville General Store. He had a strong relationship with his extended family. Many of Bob's Uncle's and older cousins served honorably during WWII and Bob was excited to serve his country when he came of age. He entered full time Naval Service in 1949, completing basic Training in San Diego California. He served on the USS Jenkins and the USS Wedderburn which included stints in Pearl Harbor Hawaii, Japan, and Korea. After serving during the Korean War, Bob was honorably discharged from the United States Navy. The family moved to Charlotte in the late 1950's where Bob lived for the remainder of his life. In February 1962, Bob married the Love of his Life, Ellen Josephine Livingston (Jo Ellen) at the St George Baptist Church in Orangeburg SC. Together they built a home where love, forgiveness, tolerance, and a strong faith in Jesus was taught.



They raised three children, all who survive: Derek Grayson Thompson (Stephanie), Caroline Ellen Thompson Beutler (David) and Jennifer E. Thompson Nixon (Jason). Bob is also survived by nine Grandchildren: Laura C. Thompson (Mike), Julia E. Thompson Basinger (Justin), Courtney Thompson Hope (Josh), Jared G Thompson, Grayson P. Beutler, Emily C. Thompson, Carter R. Thompson, Lenae M. Beutler and Brandon Nixon along with his first Great Grandson, Noah M. Hope. "Pa" will be dearly missed by all of his Grandchildren.



Bob was dependable in every way. His first concern was his family. He provided for, protected and guided his family physically and spiritually. He loved gardening and was awarded community "yard of the month" on numerous occasions. Camping on the Blue Ridge was a favorite pastime of the family where wonderful memories as a family were made. Bob had a wonderful sense of humor and his laugh was always a welcome sound. He was a good and reliable friend, a hard working employee, a devoted Husband, Father, Son, Brother and "Pa". Bob was always willing to serve at home, at church and anyone who was in need of his help. Bob was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served as Bishop of one of the Charlotte Congregations. Bob was a devoted and loving husband to JoEllen and became her primary caretaker during the last 12 years of her life as she received a heart transplant and eventually was overcome by Alzheimer's. Always thinking of others needs before his own, Bob also lovingly cared for Sarah in her last 6 months as he resided in the same nursing home with her at Lawyers Glen in Mint Hill. He was rarely seen anywhere else but by her side. He will be remembered by his family as one who always strived to do his best.



Our Dear Dad, Rest now in the Peace of our Lord Jesus until we meet again at his feet.



The family would like to express their appreciation to all of Bob's faithful caregivers over the past 9 years, especially that of his Daughter Caroline and her family who took care of Dad in their own home for the last year of his life.



A service to celebrate Bob's life will be at 1 PM on Saturday July 20, 2019 at the Heritage Weddington Chapel 3700 Forest Lawn Dr Matthews, NC. The family will receive friends for an hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. An online guestbook is available at





