Bobby L Hornback, a resident of Charlotte, NC died at home on March 11, 2020. Bobby was born in Charlotte, NC on May 16, 1939. He was 80 years old.



Bobby is survived by his wife of 61 years Jackie Cuthbertson Hornback; his son Michael Hornback and wife Beth; daughter Cindy Winegar and husband Jeff; his sister Elaine Thomas and husband Don; granddaughters Sarah and Molly Winegar; Alex Hornback and Rebecca Warlick and husband Ben. He is also suvived by sisters-in-law Carol Puckett and husband Henry, and Laura Cuthbertson. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents J.T. and Rachel Hornback.



A celebration of life will be held at the home of Cindy and Jeff Winegar -13719 Grand Palisades Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28278 on Sunday, March 15 from 2 to 5 pm. Bobby wanted everyone to know that "He was here-and now he's gone."

