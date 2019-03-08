Bobby L. Tyson, 77, of Charlotte, NC passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 in Conway, SC. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Shirley Tyson. Bob is survived by his sons, Mark Tyson and his wife, Kristi Tyson, and Danny Tyson; grandsons, Tyler, Tanner, and JT; sister, Debbie Merritt and her husband JR; niece, Jennifer Merritt; great-nephew, Jackson. The Tyson family would like to give a special thanks to Shelba Byrum for caring for Bob. Bob loved cheering on the Duke Blue Devils and was an avid golfer for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his grandsons and watching them play sports. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home, Indian Trail Chapel from 5:00pm-6:00pm. The memorial service will begin at 6:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to () or the (www.kidney.org). Heritage Funeral Home, Indian Trail Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.heritagecares.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 8, 2019