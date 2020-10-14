Bobby Lester Hamilton, 88, born April 14, 1932 in Summerville, GA, passed away on October 6, 2020, in Charlotte, NC where he made his home. He was a Korean War Veteran. He worked as an independent contractor for many years and was a Deacon at Dilworth Baptist Church. Bob is preceded in death by his parents Joseph W. and Drusilla Hayes-Hamilton, siblings Sam, Charles, Roscoe, Jean, Max, and Joann. He's survived by his loving wife of 55 yrs. Nancy Williamson-Hamilton, children Richard, Ronnie, Lisa and Rose, 6 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and his beloved baby sister Linda Hamilton-Keziah. A celebration of life will be held at 12 p.m. on Oct. 17, 2020 at Dilworth Baptist Church, 825 McDonald Ave., Charlotte, NC 28203



