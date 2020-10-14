1/1
Bobby Lester Hamilton
1932 - 2020
Bobby Lester Hamilton, 88, born April 14, 1932 in Summerville, GA, passed away on October 6, 2020, in Charlotte, NC where he made his home. He was a Korean War Veteran. He worked as an independent contractor for many years and was a Deacon at Dilworth Baptist Church. Bob is preceded in death by his parents Joseph W. and Drusilla Hayes-Hamilton, siblings Sam, Charles, Roscoe, Jean, Max, and Joann. He's survived by his loving wife of 55 yrs. Nancy Williamson-Hamilton, children Richard, Ronnie, Lisa and Rose, 6 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and his beloved baby sister Linda Hamilton-Keziah. A celebration of life will be held at 12 p.m. on Oct. 17, 2020 at Dilworth Baptist Church, 825 McDonald Ave., Charlotte, NC 28203

Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Dilworth Baptist Church
