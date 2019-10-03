Bobby (Bob) Ralph Threatt passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at CMC Charlotte, due to a stroke. He was born November 16, 1944 to Julia Honeycutt Threatt and Ralph C. Threatt.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sarah Dorton Threatt; sisters-in-law, Kay Dorton Hough (Matthews) and Barbara Dorton Taylor (Jacksonville, FL); and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Bob played in the Little League and Colt World Series. He stared in baseball and basketball at East Mecklenburg (Class of 1963). Bob graduated from University of Florida and Emory University (MBA). He worked at Peat Marwick in Miami and several Real Estate Developers in Miami, Coconut Grove, Miami Beach and Connecticut. He also worked for the Rouse Company in Columbia, MD. Bob served in the Air National Guard. He was an Accounting Professor at Wingate University, where he was loved and respected by the students and staff.
Bob was a SCUBA Diver, Inline Skate Instructor and Pilot. He even went to Russia to fly Migs. He had a great passion for animals, especially for his cats.
A service to celebrate Bob's life will be held 4:00 pm Friday, October 4, 2019, at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel, 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road in Mint Hill. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wingate University, Office of Advancement, PO Box 159,
Wingate, NC 28174, Attn: Hannah Dickerson.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 3, 2019