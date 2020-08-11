Mr. Williams passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, in Marshville, NC. He was 90 years old.
Born in Charlotte, Bud was one of six children born to Si and Lillie Williams. He served with the U.S. Navy and retired from Sears. Bud was a member of First Church of God. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Beachum Williams and son, Jerry Williams.
Surviving are his son, Randy R. Williams (Dianne); daughter, Judy C. Mullis (Mike); brother, Norman Williams; sister, Martha Huffingham of FL; a special friend, Florence Broome; two granddaughters and six great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, at Sharon Memorial Park.
The family offers a special thanks to Brookdale Weddington Park and Autumn Care of Marshville, NC.
