Bois Dietz Crocker
1921 - 2020
Bois D. Crocker passed away peacefully at home May 28, 2020, only eight days after Edith, his wife of 73 years, passed away. He was born in Charlotte, NC, November 20, 1921 to Herman Seburn and Opal Grace Carpenter Crocker.

Bois served in the United States Army Air Corps in World War II and flew twenty-one B-29 missions in the Pacific theater. He graduated from Lenoir Rhyne College, where he met his beloved Edith. Bois served as a special Agent with the FBI for thirty years. A long-standing member of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, in Hickory, "Pop" was devoted to his family and enjoyed investing in and watching the stock market. He never tired of spending time on Crocker Mountain in Blowing Rock.

Left to cherish his memory is son, Don Crocker, daughter Linda (Dan) Cottingham, and son Greg Crocker; grandchildren, Daniel (Christina) Cottingham, Leigh (Michael) Corso, Katie (Nick) Crifasi, Steven, Nick, Chris and Justin Crocker; great-grandchildren, Nora Jane and Joseph Cottingham and Patrick and Logan Corso.

A family service will held at a future date. Memorials may be sent to Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 2780 N. Center St., Hickory NC, 28601.

Condolences may be sent to the Crocker family at www.drumfh-hickory.com.

The Crocker family has entrusted arrangements to Drum Funeral Home & Cremation in Hickory, NC

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Drum Funeral Home - Hickory
