Bonita Carmen Guy (Douthwaite) passed away on November 29, 2019 at her residence in Concord. She was born on June 27, 1935 to the late Robert P. and Craythie Shell Guy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister: Mary Elizabeth Guy Gentry, and her brother: Carson Guy, who died in World War II.



A native of Banner Elk, Carmen attended both Lees McRae College and Appalachian State University, receiving her teaching degree in elementary education. "Mrs. Douthwaite" taught in the Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools, retiring in 1993. Most of her teaching years were at Newell Elementary and later at Mallard Creek Elementary. Many of her students still visit her and tell of fond memories having her as their teacher.



Carmen enjoyed owning and breeding German Shepherd Dogs, singing in the Charlotte Oratorios, hiking, skydiving, the beach, had a great love of nature, her cats and just loving life and people.



Carmen leaves behind a lifelong friend and guardian, Caroleen Sanders; Tommy Thompson, who was like a son to her; and special friend, Patti Hart. Special thanks to Lorie Jones and the employees at The Gardens of Taylor Glen where Carmen spent the last years of her life.



A graveside service will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at the Elk Cemetery in Banner Elk.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation, Cabarrus County Humane Society or to .



