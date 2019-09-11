Bonni Lu Skinner Keziah, 63, of Matthews, died Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Novant Medical Center in Matthews. Bonni is survived by her husband of 44 years, Rob; two daughters: Crystal (husband Richard) Villanueva and their daughter Charis of Plano, Texas, and Kaila Keziah of Matthews. She is further survived by two brothers: Tom (wife Claire) Skinner of Charlotte and Ron (wife Brenda) Skinner of Homestead, FL; as well as numerous other relatives and friends. Bonni was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Kari Alisha Keziah. Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home given the privilege of caring for the family. Services are pending and will be announced when finalized. For full details, please visit www.LoweNeddoFuneralHome.com or call 704-544-3553.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 11, 2019