Bonnie Reynolds Covington INDIAN TRAIL - With heavy hearts and deep sadness, the family announces the passing of Bonnie Reynolds Covington on February 21, 2019 in Charlotte, NC. Born September 16, 1921 in Bishopville, SC, she was one of ten children born to Leonard and Leona Reynolds. She was a lifelong member of Shiloh Truelight Church of Christ, and actively involved in various church functions. Her interests included cooking, sewing, quilting, and spending time with her family. In her 97 years, she was blessed to witness five generations in her family. Preceded in death by her husband, Earnest Alexander Covington, she is survived by her three children, Diane C. Hoffman, Phillip A. Covington, and Benjamin H. Covington; 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, a great-great grandchild, and her brother, William M. Reynolds.

