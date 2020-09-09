1/
Bonnie F. Beckwith
Bonnie F. Beckwith, 92, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Born in Moore Co., NC, Bonnie was a Registered Nurse for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Don Beckwith Sr.

Survivors include her children, Don Jr., David Beckwith, Nancy Pearce (Bill) and Sarah Littlejohn (Robby); 6 grandchildren, Robert Littlejohn (Erica), Kevin Littlejohn (Samantha), Daniel Littlejohn, Lauren Pearce, Matthew Pearce and Kelsey Pearce; 3 great-grandchildren, Greyson Littlejohn, William Littlejohn and Henry Littlejohn and a sister, Avis Wilkie (John).

No services are planned due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Online condolences may be made at www.mcewenderitachapel.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral Service Derita Chapel
6300 Mallard Creek Road
Charlotte, NC 28262
7045963291
