Bonnie H. Quick, age 77, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020.
Born in Georgetown, SC, she was the daughter of the late Henry Halbert Hucks and Ethel Cannon Hucks. Mrs. Quick loved a good game of Bingo, anything sweet, Tipper I II & III, spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mrs. Quick is survived by three of her four children, Craig Shelton (Jerry Welch), Christy Mooney (Johnny), and Scott Shelton (Leslie). She was preceded in death by her eldest daughter Sandy Willhelm (Jeff). Her heart always overflowed with love, when she spoke of her six grandchildren: Shannon Brumbalow, Heather Brumbalow, Levi Shelton (Brittany), Alexa Mooney, Katie Willhelm, and Sara Willhelm, as well as her numerous great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She's also survived by three sisters, Bobbie Tindall, Nancy Nelson, and Midge Jewell; and a brother, Steve Hucks. She was preceded in death by sisters Brenda Todd, and DonAnn Axon.
A private graveside service will be held by the family.
