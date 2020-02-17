Guest Book View Sign Service Information Warlick Funeral Home 125 Dave Warlick Drive Lincolnton , NC 28092 (704)-735-2521 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Warlick Funeral Home 125 Dave Warlick Drive Lincolnton , NC 28092 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church 201 E Main St Lincolnton , NC View Map Service Following Services Philadelphia Lutheran Church 1910 Philadelphia Church Road Dallas , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Bonnie Lee Devine Michael (Mrs. George William), 91, died peacefully on Friday, February 14 at her home in Iron Station, NC. A native of Iron Station, Lincoln County, NC, Mrs. Michael was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church of Lincolnton and a devoted Christian. A true southern lady, she was loved by many and will be remembered for her warmth and kindness.



Mrs. Michael was born September 9, 1928, in Iron Station, NC to Ifa McGaha Devine and Claude A. Devine. She attended Lenoir Rhyne College and lived most of her life in Charlotte, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee before she and her husband George William Michael moved back to the Michael homestead in Lincoln County in 1990. Mrs. Michael was a member of the Jacob Forney Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution since 1992. She held officer positions within DAR for most of that time including positions of Regent, Registrar, Secretary and State Chaplain. She was the second person from the Jacob Forney Chapter to be a state officer. She chaired numerous committees at the district, state and national levels. She was a charter member of the advisory council for DAR's supported Crossnore School and Children's Home.



In addition to her volunteer work with the DAR, Mrs. Michael was a member of the Genealogical Society of Lincoln/Gaston County and a member of the Lincoln County Historical Society. Mrs. Michael held various volunteer roles in the Junior Women's Club, Junior Charity League, PTA and church. She was the first woman to serve on the Finance Committee of Mouzon Methodist Church in Charlotte. She was Director of the Annual Fund Drive of the Arts and Science Council in Charlotte and on the board of the Tennessee Arts Commission in Johnson City, Tennessee.



She is survived by her four children: George Edward Michael and wife Mary of St. Charles, Il; daughters Laura Anne Michael of Stanley, NC; Nancy Lee Michael Roberson and husband David of Iron Station, NC; Elizabeth Carol Michael of Iron Station, NC; and her sister Brenda Devine Stalvey and husband Rob of Danville, IN. Her grandchildren include Dr. William Michael and wife Dr. Jessika Michael of Madison, WI, Thomas Michael and wife Ruth of Des Plaines, IL, Matthew Michael of St. Charles, IL, Katie Rohn and husband Matthew of Hampshire, IL., Brandon and Emily Baker of Durham, NC, Kevin, Ray and Andrea Roberson of Iron Station, NC, Sarah Vick of College Park, MD, and Joe Vick of Chapel Hill, NC. Mrs. Michael's great grandchildren include Madeline, Josephine, Jack, and Max. Her husband George W. Michael, who preceded her in death in August of 2005, frequently told his children that through the years his wife taught him how to love his family.



Mrs. Michael was devoted to her family and friends and never forgot a birthday or graduation ceremony. She enjoyed the birds and flowers in her yard and the beauty they brought into her world. She was committed to her many DAR friends and activities and always laughed when her children lovingly teased her about setting off to go 'fight the British.' Her warm smile, beautiful brown eyes and gentle ways will be remembered.



The family wishes to thank Hospice & Palliative Care of Lincoln County for their kindness and support. Visitation is Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Warlick Funeral Home, 125 Dave Warlick Drive in Lincolnton, NC. Funeral services are 11:00a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, 201 E Main St., Lincolnton, N.C., immediately followed by her burial service at Philadelphia Lutheran Church, 1910 Philadelphia Church Road in Dallas, NC. Her body will lie in state for 30 minutes prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her husband.



Memorials in her memory may be made to First United Methodist Church, Philadelphia Lutheran Church, Crossnore School & Children's Home, or Hospice & Palliative Care of Lincoln County.



Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Michael family.

