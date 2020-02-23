Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Lou Donovan. View Sign Service Information Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home 515 North Elm Street Greensboro , NC 27401 (336)-272-5157 Send Flowers Obituary

Bonnie Lou Donovan, age 88, went to be with the Lord on February 12, 2020.



Bonnie was born Dec. 21, 1931, in Fort Wayne, Indiana to John Walker Shoup and Thelma Hester Shady.



She grew up in Zanesville and graduated in 1949, from Union Center High School, Markel, Indiana.



She graduated from Fort Wayne Bible College where she studied the Bible, and voice and piano pedagogy.



Bonnie was married to Clarence Henderson in 1954, and had 3 children, Melody Paules (Roger) of Matthews NC, Scott Henderson (Cindy) of Greensboro, NC, Eric Henderson (Joan), of Havre de Grace, MD. Bonnie and Clarence resided in Fort Wayne, Indiana and she taught piano students in the home while she finished her college degree.



In 1966, the family moved to Boone, NC. There she taught music in a county school, directed church choirs, and managed Watauga House of Lighting before moving to the Charlotte area where she traveled as a manufactures representative in the lighting and home accessories industry, owned a home decor retail store, and owned a salon.



Bonnie moved to Greensboro NC in October of 2018 where she enjoyed visits from her family and life with her constant companion, Luke, a miniature Schnauzer.



Her favorite hobby throughout her life was dancing; tap dancing, square dancing, and ballroom dancing among others. She was an avid reader and wonderful cook.



Mrs. Donovan is also survived by 8 Grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310 Wellesley Hills, MA 02481.



Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Donovan family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared by visiting

Bonnie Lou Donovan, age 88, went to be with the Lord on February 12, 2020.Bonnie was born Dec. 21, 1931, in Fort Wayne, Indiana to John Walker Shoup and Thelma Hester Shady.She grew up in Zanesville and graduated in 1949, from Union Center High School, Markel, Indiana.She graduated from Fort Wayne Bible College where she studied the Bible, and voice and piano pedagogy.Bonnie was married to Clarence Henderson in 1954, and had 3 children, Melody Paules (Roger) of Matthews NC, Scott Henderson (Cindy) of Greensboro, NC, Eric Henderson (Joan), of Havre de Grace, MD. Bonnie and Clarence resided in Fort Wayne, Indiana and she taught piano students in the home while she finished her college degree.In 1966, the family moved to Boone, NC. There she taught music in a county school, directed church choirs, and managed Watauga House of Lighting before moving to the Charlotte area where she traveled as a manufactures representative in the lighting and home accessories industry, owned a home decor retail store, and owned a salon.Bonnie moved to Greensboro NC in October of 2018 where she enjoyed visits from her family and life with her constant companion, Luke, a miniature Schnauzer.Her favorite hobby throughout her life was dancing; tap dancing, square dancing, and ballroom dancing among others. She was an avid reader and wonderful cook.Mrs. Donovan is also survived by 8 Grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310 Wellesley Hills, MA 02481.Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Donovan family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close