Bonnie May Ha, 78, passed away peacefully at home in Mint Hill on December 4, 2019.



Bonnie Ha, born in Great Falls, Montana, lived a full and adventurous life. She completed her Bachelor of Nursing at University of Oregon and Masters of Nursing at UCLA, became a Nursing Instructor and traveled and taught all over the world with her Navy Chaplain husband, Young Chang, and two daughters, Christine and Kathleen.



Bonnie was active and lead in many church activities including Bible study groups and choir. Bonnie was an avid lover of art and travel, but her heart settled here in Charlotte as "Neema" to her grandchildren, Eric and Lily.



Bonnie is survived by her husband, Young Chang Ha, daughter Christine Ha and her wife Holly Fanning of Franklin Park, New Jersey, daughter Kathleen Dryden and her husband Paul Dryden and grandchildren, Eric and Lily Dryden of Charlotte, North Carolina.



Bonnie was active with her husband in Westminster Presbyterian Church in Charlotte for the past 5 years. The family would like to express their gratitude to the pastors and the members of the church for their continued prayers and support throughout the past several years.



A visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 11:00 am on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church with a memorial service to begin at 11:00 am. A burial will take place in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to The American Institute for Cancer Research.



