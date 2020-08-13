Rev. Boyce "Gene" Cole, age 89, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, August 8, 2020 in Trinity Elms Health & Rehab of Clemmons, NC.
Rev. Cole was the founding pastor of Belmont Park Baptist Church, five years later renamed Devonshire Baptist Church, where he served 54 years. He also produced and hosted the radio broadcast, "The Wonderful Grace of Jesus", which aired Saturdays on WHVN and the Internet, as well as teaching the Thursday Morning Bible Class, both for more than 50 years.
Rev. Cole retired November 15, 2018, moving to Cadence Assisted Living of Clemmons, to be near family and to receive the care he and his wife Emma were no longer able to provide for themselves.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Boyce M. Cole and Daisy M. (Brown) Cole, sister Cecelia Penninger, and brother Louis N. Cole. Survivors include his wife Emma "Boots" Cole, son Rickey E. Cole (Gail), daughter Cathy A. Galinot (Al), and granddaughter Jessica L. Cole, all of Clemmons, NC, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted by Rev. Glenn Stevenson Friday, August 14, 10:30 am, at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, 1504 W. Sugar Creek Rd., Charlotte, NC 28262. If you plan to attend, please observe COVID protection advice and bring a folding chair for your comfort. You may view a live stream of the service at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oyHm1t9agcM
In lieu of flowers please make your gift in Rev. Cole's memory to Devonshire Baptist Church, 6744 View Way Dr., Charlotte, NC 28215.