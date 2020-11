My heart is so broken over the loss of this wonderful friend and neighbor. Boyce has always been so dear to me and everyone who knew him had to love him. God called home a angel for sure. Prayers go out to Peggy and all the family. I want to share a couple of special memories I have of him. The first time I met Boyce in person was when we first moved in next to them. I was painting my kitchen and all of a sudden my back door opened and in busted Boyce! He said " sorry but there is that dog again and I am afraid of him"! After my heart popped back in my chest he told me about "the" dog and I went outside to check and didn't see it so I walked with him home. Another wonderful memory was always at Christmas! He and Peggy had this huge Santa and sleigh with reindeer's made of wood that he would always set up on top of his hill and light it up. We looked forward each year to this and I am happy to say two of my grandchildren would always go to their basement door when they saw him digging it out and help him carry it all and set it up. It had to be " just right" to him. I will never forget that display ever, nor him. I could tell so many more good memories but I will end with this last one. When we would see each other out in the yard I would always ask him " how ya doin' Boyce"? His reply would always be " well Doris, I am still standing upright" and laugh. Boyce, you will always be standing tall in my eyes ~ I will always love and remember you. God bless this wonderful family that I feel special to be a part of.

Doris Shellingburg

Friend