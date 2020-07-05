Boyd Cauble, 72, met his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 26, 2020. A proud native of Kannapolis, NC, he attended Odell High School, where he was student body president. He served in the US army reserves, A company, 1st battalion, 485th regiment, 108th division.



Boyd received an undergraduate degree from UNC Charlotte and a master's degree from Virginia Polytechnic Institute. A passionate supporter of Charlotte 49ers basketball, he was proud of the evolution of the sports program. He missed only a handful of home games over 46 years, always cheering (loudly!). If calls were going the wrong way, he was never afraid to give the referee an earful.



His dream job was with the city of Charlotte, first with the utility department in 1974, and later in the city manager's office in 1985. In this capacity, he utilized his skill set to support the growth of Charlotte. Boyd's efforts included many high profile projects, including assembling the Bank of America stadium project for the Carolina Panthers, and securing funding for the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, the cultural facilities campus on South Tryon Street, and the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Fittingly, his last project was securing funding for the light rail,connecting Charlotte to his alma mater, the University of North Carolina Charlotte. Connecting people through transit was important to Boyd and key for the growth of a successful metropolitan area.



He retired in 2012 after a 38 year career. During his tenure, he supported five mayors, Eddie Knox, Harvey Gantt, Sue Myrick, Richard Vinroot, and Pat McCrory, and three city managers, Wendell White, Pam Syfert, and Curt Walton.



Family was incredibly important to Boyd Cauble. He married his high school sweetheart, Doris Crowder Cauble, in 1966. They supported each other, taking on the world together with laughs and love. He took any chance he could to spend time with his son, Bo. Their relationship grew from loving father and son to absolute best friends. Following Boyd's retirement, the two joined Consolidated Planning. There they started a financial planning business, focusing on retirement plans for local government employees. Boyd loved traveling with Bo throughout his beloved North Carolina, meeting friends and continuing relationships forged throughout his career. Family also inclued Emma, his Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. They were a neighborhood staple, walking three times a day through Foxcroft East and going to see friends at Brixx Pizza. Boyd is predeceased by his parents, Sidney and Essie Cauble, and his sister, Joyce Almon, and a large extended family.



While we would like to gather for a fitting celebration of Boyd's life, he would not like the idea of masks hiding smiles or hugs stifled by social distancing. When we can celebrate the way Boyd would have wanted, there will be a grand celebration in his honor. If lieu of flowers or other gifts in his memory, he would want you to pay forward what he thought was the secret to life. He'd want you to know that it's not a big mystery. "Just be nice to people; you'll be amazed what will happen." He'd be honored if you played Kenny Rodgers "The Gambler" or Bob Segar's "Still the Same" and smiled, thinking about the fun life and times you had together.



