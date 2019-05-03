Brandi Michelle Belton, 35, of Charlotte, NC was born on September 5, 1983 passed away suddenly at home on April 25, 2019. She leaves behind her mother Hoppie Belton and one son Jaiden Belton-Allen. Four aunts: Eliza Williams (Orlander), Shirley Belton, Mallissa Belton and Agnes Belton. Sisters Tshenka Tate and Jchaz Tate.
Funeral service will be held at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Visitation will be from 11:30 am to 12:00 pm, service to follow. Interment will be at Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 3, 2019