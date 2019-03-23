The home going service for Mr. Brandon Clark will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at A.E. Grier & Sons Chapel, 2310 Statesville Ave. The visitation will begin at 2:00pm and the service will follow at 3:00pm. A.E. Grier & Sons is serving the family.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brandon Clark.
A. E. Grier & Sons Funeral & Cremation - Charlotte
2310 Statesvile Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28206
704-377-4243
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 23, 2019