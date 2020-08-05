1/1
Brandon Hornor Hluck
1991 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brandon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brandon Hornor Hluck died from depression and suicide on August 1, 2020 in Raleigh, NC at the age of 29.

Brandon graduated from Providence Day School and earned his bachelor's degree in Biomedical Engineering from North Carolina State University in 2013.

Brandon will be dearly missed. He is survived by his loving parents, John Andrew Hluck and Shelly Hornor Hluck, his sister Rene (Josh) Arrington, and his niece, Charlotte Elizabeth Arrington, of Charlotte, North Carolina. He is also survived by his grandparents, Rodney and Sue Hornor, of Slidell, Louisiana; and Maria Hluck of North Royalton, Ohio; his Uncle George and Aunt Laura Hluck, cousins Marissa and Julia Hluck of Painted Post, New York; his Uncle Brad and Aunt Linda Hornor, cousins Laura (Steve) Farley, Dylan and Luke Hornor. Preceded in death by his grandfather Ted Hluck.

A memorial service will be held11:00 AM Friday, August 7, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home (3700 Forest Lawn Drive, Matthews, NC). Online condolences may be made at heritagecares.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews
3700 Forest Lawn Drive
Matthews, NC 28104
704-846-3771
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved