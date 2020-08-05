Brandon Hornor Hluck died from depression and suicide on August 1, 2020 in Raleigh, NC at the age of 29.
Brandon graduated from Providence Day School and earned his bachelor's degree in Biomedical Engineering from North Carolina State University in 2013.
Brandon will be dearly missed. He is survived by his loving parents, John Andrew Hluck and Shelly Hornor Hluck, his sister Rene (Josh) Arrington, and his niece, Charlotte Elizabeth Arrington, of Charlotte, North Carolina. He is also survived by his grandparents, Rodney and Sue Hornor, of Slidell, Louisiana; and Maria Hluck of North Royalton, Ohio; his Uncle George and Aunt Laura Hluck, cousins Marissa and Julia Hluck of Painted Post, New York; his Uncle Brad and Aunt Linda Hornor, cousins Laura (Steve) Farley, Dylan and Luke Hornor. Preceded in death by his grandfather Ted Hluck.
A memorial service will be held11:00 AM Friday, August 7, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home (3700 Forest Lawn Drive, Matthews, NC). Online condolences may be made at heritagecares.com