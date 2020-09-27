Brandon Kenneth Pierce went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 12, 2020. Brandon was born in Charlotte, NC to Larry and JoAnne Pierce on June 1, 1982. He graduated from Harding High School and UNC Charlotte with a degree in Business Management. He was employed by Outback Steakhouse for 14 years.
Brandon was an avid sports fan and loved to support his Carolina Panthers and Tar Heels. He attended many games over the years with his family and friends. He also loved to fish and sell sports memorabilia with his Dad at shows.
Brandon is survived by his parents, Larry and JoAnne Pierce; a sister, Kristin Pierce; aunt and uncle, Randy and Anne Black of Kure Beach, NC.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joe and Georgia Armstrong, Kenneth and Nellie Pierce and an uncle, Mike Armstrong, all of Charlotte, NC.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Brandon's Life is being planned for the near future. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Pointe Church, 6700 Wilkinson Blvd., Belmont, NC; Hillcrest Baptist Church, 8501 Bellhaven Blvd., Charlotte, NC or a donation to ASPCA.org/donate
(Pet rescue).