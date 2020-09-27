1/1
Brandon Kenneth Pierce
1982 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brandon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brandon Kenneth Pierce went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 12, 2020. Brandon was born in Charlotte, NC to Larry and JoAnne Pierce on June 1, 1982. He graduated from Harding High School and UNC Charlotte with a degree in Business Management. He was employed by Outback Steakhouse for 14 years.

Brandon was an avid sports fan and loved to support his Carolina Panthers and Tar Heels. He attended many games over the years with his family and friends. He also loved to fish and sell sports memorabilia with his Dad at shows.

Brandon is survived by his parents, Larry and JoAnne Pierce; a sister, Kristin Pierce; aunt and uncle, Randy and Anne Black of Kure Beach, NC.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joe and Georgia Armstrong, Kenneth and Nellie Pierce and an uncle, Mike Armstrong, all of Charlotte, NC.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Brandon's Life is being planned for the near future. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Pointe Church, 6700 Wilkinson Blvd., Belmont, NC; Hillcrest Baptist Church, 8501 Bellhaven Blvd., Charlotte, NC or a donation to ASPCA.org/donate(Pet rescue).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
4601 Freedom Drive
Charlotte, NC 28208
7043950055
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved