Brenda Thornburg Bunn, 80, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Atrium Health-Cabarrus after a short period of declining health.
A graveside service celebrating her life will begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the St. James Reformed Church Cemetery on Walnut Street, Mt. Pleasant, with the Rev. Todd Davis officiating. Prior to the service, the Bunn family will receive friends at Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant beginning at 2 p.m.
Left to cherish her memory and grieve her loss is her husband, John T. Bunn, of the home, and her current four-legged friend, Bailey.
Memorials may be directed to St. James Reformed Church, P.O. Box 447, Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124.
Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is serving the Bunn family, and online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralhome.com
.