1/
Brenda (Thornburg) Bunn
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda Thornburg Bunn, 80, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Atrium Health-Cabarrus after a short period of declining health.

A graveside service celebrating her life will begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the St. James Reformed Church Cemetery on Walnut Street, Mt. Pleasant, with the Rev. Todd Davis officiating. Prior to the service, the Bunn family will receive friends at Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant beginning at 2 p.m.

Left to cherish her memory and grieve her loss is her husband, John T. Bunn, of the home, and her current four-legged friend, Bailey.

Memorials may be directed to St. James Reformed Church, P.O. Box 447, Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124.

Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is serving the Bunn family, and online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
02:00 PM
Gordon Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
21
Graveside service
03:00 PM
St. James Reformed Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gordon Funeral Home
8559 Cook Street
Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124
(704) 436-9915
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Gordon Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved