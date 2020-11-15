1/1
Brenda Gayle Devine Johnson
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda Gayle Devine Johnson
August 12, 1942 - November 12, 2020
Belmont, North Carolina - Brenda Gayle Devine Johnson, age 78, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was born in Attalla, AL on August 12, 1942, a daughter of the late Jack and Maurine Devine.
Gayle retired from the Charlotte Observer as a District Manager after thirty years of faithful service. She was a member of Mountain Island Community Church and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister and will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 59 years Jimmy Wayne Johnson of the home, children Lonnie Johnson of Lyman, SC, Shanna Durham of Stanley, Lisa McCorkle and husband Jeff of Stanley, Mike Johnson of Lyman, SC; sisters Judy Purser and husband Lloyd, Donna Devine; 11 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at McLean Funeral Directors, Belmont with Rev. Tim Nichols officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Forest Lawn West, Charlotte.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Johnson family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Funeral service
01:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
(704) 825-5301
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved