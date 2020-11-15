Brenda Gayle Devine Johnson
August 12, 1942 - November 12, 2020
Belmont, North Carolina - Brenda Gayle Devine Johnson, age 78, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was born in Attalla, AL on August 12, 1942, a daughter of the late Jack and Maurine Devine.
Gayle retired from the Charlotte Observer as a District Manager after thirty years of faithful service. She was a member of Mountain Island Community Church and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister and will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 59 years Jimmy Wayne Johnson of the home, children Lonnie Johnson of Lyman, SC, Shanna Durham of Stanley, Lisa McCorkle and husband Jeff of Stanley, Mike Johnson of Lyman, SC; sisters Judy Purser and husband Lloyd, Donna Devine; 11 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at McLean Funeral Directors, Belmont with Rev. Tim Nichols officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Forest Lawn West, Charlotte.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
.
