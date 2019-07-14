Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda Grant Mangan. View Sign Service Information Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service 4601 Freedom Drive Charlotte , NC 28208 (704)-395-0055 Send Flowers Obituary

Thursday, July 12, 2019, Brenda Grant Mangan "Memaw" gained her Angel Wings and went home to be with the Lord. She was born Brenda Kay Grant to the late Thomas Luther Grant and Ruth Gentle Grant in Statesville, NC. She graduated from Union Grove High School in 1962. She was a retired cafeteria manager at Tuckaseegee Elementary with Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools. Brenda married the late Michael Mangan in 1974 and lived in Charlotte till 2014 when she moved back to Harmony, NC (her home place). She is survived by her daughter Tonda Bowles Caudle (fiance Dean Rappe), step-daughter Kim Tucker (Randy), step sons Danny Mangan and Sean Mangan (Jennie). She is survived by 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren including, Grandson Kacey Caudle (Christy),2 great grandsons Kenneth Gene Caudle and Jaxson Glenn Caudle and Grand Daughter Megan Bowles Furr (Brandon). Brenda also is survived by sister Shelby Houchins and brother Alec Grant (Wanda). nieces, nephews, and cousins.



In addition to her parents and husband, Brenda was proceeded in death by her son Lowell "Gene" Bowles.Brenda was a loving mother, daughter, sister , friend and Memaw. Her passion was spending time with her family and great grandsons and watching them grow. She will be loved and missed by many!Receiving of Family and Friends starting at 4:30pm, Celebration of Life at 6:00pm, Tuesday, July 16, 2019 Service immediately following at Trinity Church of the Nazarene, 6031 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte, NC 28208.In Lieu of Flowers, Memorials can be made to Trinity Church of the Nazarene, 6031 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte, NC 28208 or Winthrop Friends Meeting Church, 262 Winthrop Road, Harmony, NC 28634





