Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda Hopkins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Brenda Henderson Hopkins MURRELLS INLET - In the early morning hours of July 30th, 2019, Brenda Henderson Hopkins, 75, passed away in the comfort of her home. Brenda grew up in Charlotte having attended East Mecklenburg High School. She was a member of the Student Council and President of both the Musician's Club and Girl's Ensemble. Upon graduation, she attended nursing school at Central Piedmont Community College where her focus was Geriatric Care. Married for 56 years to H. B. "Dickie" Hopkins they met in the summer of 1955 at the Manor Theatre on Providence Road. Dickie caught her eye in his usher's uniform and Brenda never looked back. They were joined in matrimony at Hawthorne Lane United Methodist Church and raised three children. Brenda and Dickie purchased the Charlotte institution - Rogers Barbeque in 1988 continuing a long tradition of providing what some would argue was the best BBQ in the Southeast. Many will remember Brenda as the culinary magician behind "Mammy B's" pies. Rogers closed their doors in 1999 however the chocolate variety of her dessert would long be remembered. Brenda is survived by her husband Dickie Hopkins of Murrells Inlet, SC; son Scott Hopkins of Monroe, NC; son Sean Hopkins of Huntersville, NC; daughter Kristin Taylor of Bowling Green, KY; brother Marvin Henderson, Jr. of Clemson, SC; sister Jewel Tolan of Cary, NC; sister Jean Joiner of Indian Land, SC; 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. We will miss her sharp wit and sense of humor but most of all we will miss her heart.. She would give a stranger the shirt off her back and move heaven and earth for her children and grandchildren. We love you always, Mom.

Brenda Henderson Hopkins MURRELLS INLET - In the early morning hours of July 30th, 2019, Brenda Henderson Hopkins, 75, passed away in the comfort of her home. Brenda grew up in Charlotte having attended East Mecklenburg High School. She was a member of the Student Council and President of both the Musician's Club and Girl's Ensemble. Upon graduation, she attended nursing school at Central Piedmont Community College where her focus was Geriatric Care. Married for 56 years to H. B. "Dickie" Hopkins they met in the summer of 1955 at the Manor Theatre on Providence Road. Dickie caught her eye in his usher's uniform and Brenda never looked back. They were joined in matrimony at Hawthorne Lane United Methodist Church and raised three children. Brenda and Dickie purchased the Charlotte institution - Rogers Barbeque in 1988 continuing a long tradition of providing what some would argue was the best BBQ in the Southeast. Many will remember Brenda as the culinary magician behind "Mammy B's" pies. Rogers closed their doors in 1999 however the chocolate variety of her dessert would long be remembered. Brenda is survived by her husband Dickie Hopkins of Murrells Inlet, SC; son Scott Hopkins of Monroe, NC; son Sean Hopkins of Huntersville, NC; daughter Kristin Taylor of Bowling Green, KY; brother Marvin Henderson, Jr. of Clemson, SC; sister Jewel Tolan of Cary, NC; sister Jean Joiner of Indian Land, SC; 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. We will miss her sharp wit and sense of humor but most of all we will miss her heart.. She would give a stranger the shirt off her back and move heaven and earth for her children and grandchildren. We love you always, Mom. Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close