Brenda Ruth Morgan Kale, 77, passed away on 4/19/2019 in Hickory, NC. Mrs. Kale fought a long and courageous battle against her illness always maintaining a positive spirit and never giving up hope. She was born in North Belmont, Gaston County, NC to Clay and Eula Morgan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, John P. Kale, brother, Monroe Morgan and sister, Trudy Poole. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, sister, Faith Wood and husband, Jesse of Belmont; two sons, Jeffrey Kale and wife, Melissa of Hickory and Jerome Kale and wife, Andrea of Belmont; five grandchildren, Amber Spargo and husband, Jonathan of Belmont, Alicia Kale of Gastonia, Brandon Kale of Miami, Cameron Kale of Chapel Hill and Emily Kale of Hickory; three great-grandchildren, Hudson Spargo, Walker Spargo and Teagan Mosley. Brenda was retired from Page Elementary School where she had been employed for 13 years. She enjoyed working in the school system with the students and teachers. Prior to that, she worked over 25 years in textiles at R.L Stowe Mills and Acme Spinning Company in Belmont, NC. Ms. Kale graduated from Belmont High School in 1960 and was a member of the Beta Club. Brenda was a very sweet and caring person that gave of herself unselfishly to her friends and family members. She had a warm smile and easily made friends with everyone that she came into contact with. She attended multiple churches regularly and lived throughout her life as a Christian woman. A service to celebrate the life of Ms. Kale will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday April 22, 2019 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring (3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658) or at www.carolinacaring.org Funeral Home Woodlawn Funeral Home

375 Woodlawn Avenue

Mount Holly , NC 28120

