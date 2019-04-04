Brenda Ann Mathis Wall, 72, of Bolivia, NC, died Sunday, March 31, 2019. Visitation at noon with service to follow at 2 pm on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home, 4715 Margaret Wallace Road, Matthews, NC 28105. Please visit www.LoweNeddoFuneralHome.com for further details or call 704-545-3553.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 4, 2019