Rev. Brenda Howard Tapia, 70, of Davidson, NC passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Funeral services for Rev. Tapia will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 at Davidson College Presbyterian Church, Davidson, NC at 12:00 PM. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment will be held immediately following service at the Christian Aid Society Cemetery. WH Bryant, AE Grier & Son's Funeral Home of Mooresville, is serving the Tapia & Howard Family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 12, 2020