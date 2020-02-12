Brenda (Howard) Tapia (1949 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda (Howard) Tapia.
Service Information
W H Bryant & A E Grier & Sons Funeral Home
1020 Briarhill Rd
Mooresville, NC
28115
(704)-696-2603
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Davidson College Presbyterian Church
Davidson, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Davidson College Presbyterian Church
Davidson, NC
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Christian Aid Society Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Rev. Brenda Howard Tapia, 70, of Davidson, NC passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Funeral services for Rev. Tapia will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 at Davidson College Presbyterian Church, Davidson, NC at 12:00 PM. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment will be held immediately following service at the Christian Aid Society Cemetery. WH Bryant, AE Grier & Son's Funeral Home of Mooresville, is serving the Tapia & Howard Family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.