Brenda Carol Tucker Shultz of Charlotte, North Carolina, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the age of 68 after suffering a heart attack. She was born on July 16, 1951 in Charlotte, to Jack and Rita Tucker. Brenda attended West Mecklenburg High School and went on to Appalachian State University for undergraduate and graduate school, completing a Masters in Social Work. She worked for Mecklenburg County Department of Youth and Family Services, retiring after 25 years of dedicated service to the community. Brenda is survived by her two daughters Sara, of Marshall, North Carolina and Laura Oakley, of Williams, Oregon; and granddaughter Rosemary Grace Cavers. Survivors also include her mother, Rita Tucker; and brother, Larry Tucker. Brenda is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Shultz; and father, Jack Tucker. A memorial service in honor of Brenda's life will be held Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm at University City United Methodist Church, 3835 W W.T. Harris Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28269 with visitation preceding at 1:00 pm. Memorials in honor of Brenda may be made to a college education fund for her granddaughter, Rosemary Grace Cavers. Arrangements are in care of Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service. Please share online condolences @ www.hankinsandwhittington.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 30, 2019