Guest Book View Sign Service Information Boone Family Funeral Home Inc 2005 Mt Jefferson Rd West Jefferson , NC 28694 (336)-846-7979 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Brett Taylor Summey, Sr., 83, of West Jefferson, NC was called home on May 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.



Brett was born on September 16, 1935 in the same house that he has shared with his family for the past 28 years. He is the son of Ptolemy Durant Summey, Jr. of Dallas and Jessie Dow Jones of West Jefferson.



Brett graduated as a Cadet Captain from the Carlisle Military School at Bamberg, SC in 1953. He studied history at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, graduating in 1957. His time in Chapel Hill instilled a love for UNC and a lifetime of Tar Heel cheers. Following in his grandfather's footsteps, Brett earned his dentistry degree from the University of Maryland in 1961.



Immediately following graduation, Brett returned to West Jefferson to begin his lifelong desire to provide dental care for his community. His commitment to addressing that need spanned 58 years. Doing what he loved, he was still practicing dentistry up until the day he became ill. Over his professional career, Dr. Summey has cared for as many as five generations in some families.



Brett had three great loves in his life - his wife Jenny, practicing dentistry, and the game of golf. Brett and Jenny were together for 50 years and just celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary in April. They shared what they called a "true fairytale love affair" and a model of what marriage and commitment should look like in the eyes of their children and grandchildren.



When not with his family or at his office, undoubtedly you would find Brett on the golf course. He loved the game, the beauty of nature, and companionship with those who shared his passion. He was especially proud of being able to shoot his age over the last few years.



Dr. Summey's devotion to the community was evident in his many appointments, including: Serving as a member of the AppHealthCare Appalachian District Board of Health, where he championed the creation of the Dental Clinic and served as the mentor for incoming dentists; serving on the Town of West Jefferson Board of Alderman since 1991; serving as Chairman of the Ashe County School Board; serving as an Ashe County Hospital Board Member; and a Board member of three banks, including Northwestern, First Union and Fifth Third. Brett demonstrated his charitable nature while serving as a Master Mason with Ashe Masonic Lodge #594 and as a member of the Oasis Shrine Temple and Ashe Shrine Club that supported the . Regardless of the committee or board he served on, his commitment, devotion, and desire to help others was noted by all.



Brett loved his church, the West Jefferson First Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon and held many committee positions. As a true servant, his love and faith in God interweaved his life. He always said, "We are only passing through this life."



Brett loved his town, and was instrumental in the revitalization efforts of West Jefferson that have now placed it on the "Must Visit Small Towns" list.



Brett taught his children many things but some that resonate are: the importance of remembering names, treating people with respect, leading with kindness, giving back to your community, honoring God and your church, finding humor in the little things, remaining humble, and finally, sharing love with those around you.



Those left to share his legacy are his wife, Jenny Bennett Summey; children - Dr. Brett and Greyson Summey, Jr., Brooke and Mark Abee, and Lisa Dow and Renee Juliano; daughter-in-law - Christine Summey; grandchildren - Ross Yates Summey, Barrett Wayne Summey, Cole Thomas Juliano, Callie Jeanette Juliano, Caidan Daniel Juliano, Keever Jones Abee, Summey Ward Abee, Poppy Greyson Summey, Brett Taylor Summey, III and great grandson - Bryson Andrew Summey, sister and brother-in-law - Jennifer and Ron Christ and mother-in-law - Doris Blevins Bennett. Brett was preceded in death by his son Robert Lance Summey.



A family visitation will be held at Boone Family Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 6:00 pm and a Celebration of his Life on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 3:00 pm at the West Jefferson First Baptist Church with masonic rites.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , PO Box 244, Jefferson, NC 28640, or Ashe Memorial Hospital, 200 Hospital Ave, Jefferson, NC 28640, or Ashe County Sharing Center, 115 Colvard St., Jefferson, NC 28640.



You may give the family your condolences at our website



Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.

Dr. Brett Taylor Summey, Sr., 83, of West Jefferson, NC was called home on May 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.Brett was born on September 16, 1935 in the same house that he has shared with his family for the past 28 years. He is the son of Ptolemy Durant Summey, Jr. of Dallas and Jessie Dow Jones of West Jefferson.Brett graduated as a Cadet Captain from the Carlisle Military School at Bamberg, SC in 1953. He studied history at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, graduating in 1957. His time in Chapel Hill instilled a love for UNC and a lifetime of Tar Heel cheers. Following in his grandfather's footsteps, Brett earned his dentistry degree from the University of Maryland in 1961.Immediately following graduation, Brett returned to West Jefferson to begin his lifelong desire to provide dental care for his community. His commitment to addressing that need spanned 58 years. Doing what he loved, he was still practicing dentistry up until the day he became ill. Over his professional career, Dr. Summey has cared for as many as five generations in some families.Brett had three great loves in his life - his wife Jenny, practicing dentistry, and the game of golf. Brett and Jenny were together for 50 years and just celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary in April. They shared what they called a "true fairytale love affair" and a model of what marriage and commitment should look like in the eyes of their children and grandchildren.When not with his family or at his office, undoubtedly you would find Brett on the golf course. He loved the game, the beauty of nature, and companionship with those who shared his passion. He was especially proud of being able to shoot his age over the last few years.Dr. Summey's devotion to the community was evident in his many appointments, including: Serving as a member of the AppHealthCare Appalachian District Board of Health, where he championed the creation of the Dental Clinic and served as the mentor for incoming dentists; serving on the Town of West Jefferson Board of Alderman since 1991; serving as Chairman of the Ashe County School Board; serving as an Ashe County Hospital Board Member; and a Board member of three banks, including Northwestern, First Union and Fifth Third. Brett demonstrated his charitable nature while serving as a Master Mason with Ashe Masonic Lodge #594 and as a member of the Oasis Shrine Temple and Ashe Shrine Club that supported the . Regardless of the committee or board he served on, his commitment, devotion, and desire to help others was noted by all.Brett loved his church, the West Jefferson First Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon and held many committee positions. As a true servant, his love and faith in God interweaved his life. He always said, "We are only passing through this life."Brett loved his town, and was instrumental in the revitalization efforts of West Jefferson that have now placed it on the "Must Visit Small Towns" list.Brett taught his children many things but some that resonate are: the importance of remembering names, treating people with respect, leading with kindness, giving back to your community, honoring God and your church, finding humor in the little things, remaining humble, and finally, sharing love with those around you.Those left to share his legacy are his wife, Jenny Bennett Summey; children - Dr. Brett and Greyson Summey, Jr., Brooke and Mark Abee, and Lisa Dow and Renee Juliano; daughter-in-law - Christine Summey; grandchildren - Ross Yates Summey, Barrett Wayne Summey, Cole Thomas Juliano, Callie Jeanette Juliano, Caidan Daniel Juliano, Keever Jones Abee, Summey Ward Abee, Poppy Greyson Summey, Brett Taylor Summey, III and great grandson - Bryson Andrew Summey, sister and brother-in-law - Jennifer and Ron Christ and mother-in-law - Doris Blevins Bennett. Brett was preceded in death by his son Robert Lance Summey.A family visitation will be held at Boone Family Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 6:00 pm and a Celebration of his Life on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 3:00 pm at the West Jefferson First Baptist Church with masonic rites.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , PO Box 244, Jefferson, NC 28640, or Ashe Memorial Hospital, 200 Hospital Ave, Jefferson, NC 28640, or Ashe County Sharing Center, 115 Colvard St., Jefferson, NC 28640.You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements. Published in Charlotte Observer on May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.