Brian Scott Bradshaw MATTHEWS - Brian Scott Bradshaw, 33, died June 27, 2019. Brian was a graduate of Independence High School, loved working on cars and was a master mechanic. He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Barbara Bradshaw and Bonnie Horton. He is survived by his mother, Lisa Meetze, father Timothy Bradshaw, sister Sommer Bradshaw (children Jayden and Lily), grandfathers Arnold Bradshaw and Randy Meetze, aunts Rae Banks (Bradley) and Debra Bradshaw (children Meredith and Taylor), uncles Jaime Meetze (Amanda), Blair Meetze, Russel Robinson, and Tony Bradshaw (Deborah), and fiancé, Tracy Depeorna. A memorial service will be held at the Morning Star Lutheran Church chapel 12900 Idlewild Rd, Matthews, Sunday, July 21 at 3:00 pm.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 17, 2019