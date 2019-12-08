Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian David Palmer. View Sign Service Information Hankins & Whittington 1111 East Boulevard Charlotte , NC 28203 (704)-315-6241 Send Flowers Obituary

Brian was born August 3, 1986 and left us too soon on December 4, 2019. Brian had beautiful brown eyes that viewed the world through the lens of an adventurer. He possessed a poet's soul and lived his life with passion. Brian attended Northwest School of the Arts and portrayed Martini from One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. He challenged the status quo, and never turned away an outstretched hand in need of solace. Brilliant, deep and quizzical, he questioned everything with a raw unflinching honesty. He was a voracious reader and loved historical fiction. Brian spoke out against injustice, protested and marched in solidarity with people fighting for their rights. Our love for Brian is as deep and enduring as our sorrow. May Brian be wrapped in a quilt woven with the faces of the people who loved him, encircling and comforting him as he begins his next journey to a world far beyond our imagination. Brian is survived by his loving family; his mother Joye Palmer, father David Palmer and stepmother Cathy Cartledge, sister Lucia Palmer, grandmother Jane Tompkins, and Aunt Lucia Tompkins. Brian will be deeply missed by his community of loving and faithful friends. A viewing will be held from 2-4pm on December 10, 2019, followed by a memorial service 4-5pm, at Hankins Whittington Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Home, an affordable housing project at Caldwell Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1609 E 5th St, Charlotte, NC 28204





