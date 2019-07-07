Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian Harris Baucom. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Brian Harris Baucom, 22, of Charlotte, NC passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Brian was born in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, September 18, 1996 to Jerrol and Amy Baucom. He is survived by his parents, Jerrol Baucom Jr. and Amy Baucom, his sister, Kaylyn Baucom Anderson, his brother-in-law, Karl Anderson, his maternal grandparents, Arnold and Kay Jenkins, and his paternal grandparents, Judy and Jerrol Baucom Sr.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home located at 16901 Old Statesville Road in Huntersville, NC. Donations can be made in his memory to the Smile Train Organization, , , or a . Brian loved math and science and attended Camden Military Academy where he achieved his highest rank of second lieutenant. Brian played baseball and football for CoulOak Little League and basketball for Mulberry Baptist Church. He loved to fish, hike in the mountains, and swim at the beach. Brian had a strong work ethic and developed an ability for landscaping after high school. His smile and sense of humor were contagious, and he will always live on in our hearts and memories. Brian was a bright light of love and compassion eager to help anyone in need. He will forever be missed. Online condolences may be made at

