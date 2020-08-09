1/1
Brian Hatem
1986 - 2020
Brian Hatem, 34, passed away unexpectedly on August 3, 2020. He was born July 24, 1986 in Charlotte, the son of Joseph and Jo Anne Hatem. Survivors include his brother, Robert Hatem and his wife of four years, Desiree Collins.

Brian was a licensed General Contractor and Home Inspector in the Charlotte area. He was loved by all who met him. He had a kind heart and freely helped everyone, without asking for anything in return. He had a very special sense of humor and a bright smile that will be missed dearly by all who knew him. He loved rebuilding cars, machines, and any old thing. He loved playing with new gadgets, which he invariably broke. He was always working on something. He loved his dog Miss Macie. He was a dedicated husband, loving brother, and the pride of his mom and dad.

Due to virus concerns, a private celebration of his life will be held by his immediate family. A larger celebration will be held once health concerns improve.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to The Fletcher School of Charlotte NC.

Online condolences may be made at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com



Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 9, 2020.
