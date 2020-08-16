1/1
Brian James Burke
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian James Burke (Julio), 65, of Charlotte, NC, passed away August 11, 2020. He was born January 19, 1955 in Miami, FL to the late Thomas Joseph Burke Sr. and Edna Madalyn Strunk who then moved to Hatboro, PA. He was a helicopter mechanic in the Army from 1974- 1977. He moved to California where he met the love of his life, Lori Burke. After moving to Charlotte, in 1990, Brian worked at Southeast Traffic, East West Logistics, The Survey Company, Ryder, Quality Sales & Merchandising and Woodies Automotive. Brian adored animals, especially his beloved dog Tangle and his side kick Trouble. He loved a silly joke and making people laugh. He enjoyed a great celebration. It won't be the same without him.

Brian is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Thomas Joseph Burke Jr. He is survived by his wife, Lori Burke; his sister, Tesse (Kenneth) Weimar; nieces, Kathleen Weimar and Karen Weimar; great-nieces, Katey (Jeremy) Deppeler, and Zoe Williams; great-nephews, Zachary Chapman and Luke Soriano; sister-in-law, Luane Renfro and nephew, Joshua (Chante) Renfro; as well as many very special friends.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date due to Covid concerns. Donations can be made to the MS society or Humane society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service
10310-300 Feldfarm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28210
704-752-7710
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved