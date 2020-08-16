Brian James Burke (Julio), 65, of Charlotte, NC, passed away August 11, 2020. He was born January 19, 1955 in Miami, FL to the late Thomas Joseph Burke Sr. and Edna Madalyn Strunk who then moved to Hatboro, PA. He was a helicopter mechanic in the Army from 1974- 1977. He moved to California where he met the love of his life, Lori Burke. After moving to Charlotte, in 1990, Brian worked at Southeast Traffic, East West Logistics, The Survey Company, Ryder, Quality Sales & Merchandising and Woodies Automotive. Brian adored animals, especially his beloved dog Tangle and his side kick Trouble. He loved a silly joke and making people laugh. He enjoyed a great celebration. It won't be the same without him.Brian is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Thomas Joseph Burke Jr. He is survived by his wife, Lori Burke; his sister, Tesse (Kenneth) Weimar; nieces, Kathleen Weimar and Karen Weimar; great-nieces, Katey (Jeremy) Deppeler, and Zoe Williams; great-nephews, Zachary Chapman and Luke Soriano; sister-in-law, Luane Renfro and nephew, Joshua (Chante) Renfro; as well as many very special friends.A celebration of his life will be held at a later date due to Covid concerns. Donations can be made to the MS society or Humane society.